7 die from flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A deadly flesh-eating bacteria is being tied to black-tar heroin use in California.
Health officials in San Diego say seven people who injected the drug have died of severe Myonecrosis in the last two months.
The infection affects soft tissue and eventually destroys the muscle.
The Department of Health and Human Services says nine heroin users were admitted to San Diego hospital with the disease. But only two survived.
Authorities are trying to figure out where the black tar heroin came from and are warning people of the potential risks.