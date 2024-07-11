7-Eleven celebrating July 7 or 7-11 with free Slurpees

Calling all Slurpee fans, Thursday is July 11, better known as 7-11.

This means 7-Eleven stores are giving out free small Slurpees.

Plus, there’s another opportunity to get a free Slurpee for those who use the rewards app. That can be redeemed anytime in June.

The Slurpee Day cup design is extra special this year too. It’s designed by a 7-year-old cancer survivor named Nolan.

7-Eleven is currently offering the option to round up at checkout for the Children’s Miracle Network.

