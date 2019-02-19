7 killed in Canadian house fire

SPRYFIELD, Nova Scotia, Canada (NBC/CTV) – A house fire in the eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed seven people, all of them children.
The overnight fire left the roof of the home burned away and its upper floor blackened and gutted.
The home is in a suburb of Halifax, Nova Scotia’s capitol.
A neighbor said the children ranged in age from three months to 17 years.
They were members of a Syrian family who arrived in Canada about two years ago.
A witness said she saw the mother outside asking the witness’s husband to call 9-1-1. The dad, she said, was sitting on the steps, badly burned.
Police said today Tuesday the cause of the fire was under investigation.
A Halifax district fire chief said the fire was very heavy when they arrived, but firefighters were able to knock it down quickly.