7 new RSV cases in Southern Oregon, OHA reports

MEDFORD, Ore. – Seven new cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or “RSV,” infections were reported in Southern Oregon for the week of October 29th.

According to the Oregon Health Authority’s “RSV Surveillance” report, there were 14 total cases in Southern Oregon for October.

For most people, RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, from which recovery time is a week or two. But the virus can be more serious for infants and older adults.

Jackson County Public Health said they rely on the surveillance report for data on how the disease is spreading.

Last month, new cases of RSV hit the highest level for any single week in the past two years.

A spokesperson from Asante said they saw an increase in pediatric patients over the last quarter.