Man pleads not guilty in day care sex abuse case

Medford, Ore. — A Medford Day Care owner accused of sex abuse made his first court appearance Thursday.
He’s facing several charges tied to crimes against kids under six years old.
Some neighbors in the area say they are shocked to hear about the case.
A few didn’t even know the home was running a day care.
But those who do know the people who live there say they seem just like anybody else.
“We’re very concerned for one that it is so close to us,” an anonymous neighbor in the area said.
Medford Police arrested 32-year-old Andrew Conaway Wednesday night on multiple charges of sex abuse involving children under the age of six.
“The big reason that we wanted to put this information out to the public is just to make sure that people were aware,” Lieutenant Justin Ivens said.
According to police, Conaway and his wife operate “Family Friendly Day Care” on the 3000 block of Tahitian Avenue.
Detectives believe that’s where the abuse took place.
“The people living in the household should be held accountable,” the neighbor said.
A neighbor in the area who doesn’t want to be identified says he has two children of his own and he’s thankful they go to a different day care.
“It’s why we advise all of our friends to do more investigating than just on the person who is watching your child,” the neighbor said.
Authorities still haven’t confirmed whether the day care was licensed, but Lieutenant Justin Ivens says the main concern is how many children could be involved.
“Who knows how many kids were there six months ago who knows how many kids were there a year ago. And so that’s the tough part of these types of investigations”
The anonymous neighbor says he now has even more reason to keep a closer eye on his own children.
“We’ll definitely be more cautious in the future,” the neighbor said.
The investigation is being forwarded to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.
Conaway was arraigned today and pleaded not guilty.
His bail is set at a million dollars with his preliminary hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.