Housing foster kids in hotels no longer acceptable for Oregon DHS

SALEM, Ore. – A new legal settlement between the State of Oregon and CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates Incorporated, will keep many foster kids from being put up in hotels.
In 2016, CASA Inc. filed a suit against the state, saying the Department of Human Services was lodging foster kids in hotels for periods of time.
Tuesday, the case was settled in federal court.
Jennifer Mylenek executive director of CASA of Jackson County, says it’s important this issue was brought to light. “Not make hoteling acceptable. As it’s acceptable it grows because it’s an easy answer and it is very unhealthy for the kids.”
Certification supervisor Jan Hall with Jackson County Child Welfare says it’s proven children in crisis do best when paired with relatives or family friends. However, when that isn’t an option, the children are sent into community foster care. But, according to Hall, with a shortage of foster parents, the only other option was to temporarily house kids in hotels.
As a result of the settlement, the state agrees to reduce the number of foster kids staying in hotels to no more than 24 per-year statewide by the end of 2020.
If DHS does lodge a child in a hotel, its directed to do so only under extreme circumstances. A list of provisions should that kind of situation arise were included.