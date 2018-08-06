73 shot, 11 killed in shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC News) – At least 74 people were shot, 12 fatally, between Friday afternoon and Monday morning across Chicago, Illinois.
Among the victims was 17-year-old Jahnae Patterson, who was shot and killed at a party in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday.
The spike in violence led to a chaotic scene outside Stroger Hospital, as families packed hospital grounds waiting for word about loved ones who had been shot.
During a news conference Monday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel was quick to blame the violence on too many guns on the street, while Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called on the community to come forward with leads and names.
