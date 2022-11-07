75-year-old in custody after police pursuit in S. Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A 75-year-old woman is in custody after a high-speed freeway pursuit through Southern Oregon.

Police say they saw a car going over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 5 near Merlin late Friday night.

Josephine County deputies tried to pull the car over, but the suspect fled.

Officials say the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spiked the car as it crossed into Jackson County but it kept going.

The vehicle drove without tires along I-5 from Central Point all the way to Ashland, driving over at least seven spike strips in the process.

Police eventually executed a “PIT” maneuver to keep it from continuing.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tom Hohl said, “Usually once you spike them once or twice they usually give up, however the driver of this one did not. She just had this incredible all-wheel drive car that was able to make it, and incredibly her vehicle received very minor damage even after driving on rims for over 30 miles.”

The suspect, according to jail records, is Elizabeth Katherine Essex.

She is facing charges of reckless driving and attempting to elude police.

There were no injuries during the incident.