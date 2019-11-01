75-year-old tied up, assaulted inside Medford home

MEDFORD, Ore. — “Somebody that would assault a 75-year-old woman in her home not doing anything to bring this on herself, needs to be turned into police and taken off the street these are dangerous people,” said Detective Tony Young, Medford Police.
Use your locks, be cautious when answering the door for strangers, that’s just some of the advice Medford Police is giving after an elderly woman was attacked in a quiet East Medford neighborhood on Sunday morning.
“Realize that when someone knocks at the door and you open that door, this should cause you concern,” said Det. Young.
Det. Young says the 75-year-old was home alone when she heard a knock at her front door on the 1800 block of Filmore Drive near North Medford High School.
When she answered it, she was confronted by two masked men who forced their way into the home.
One of them had a handgun.
“They were very rough with her,” said Det. Young. “They pulled her and, at times, assaulted her in seeking property that is apparent they knew was in the house previously.”
Det. Young says the men tied her up with zip ties stealing her wedding ring off her finger and other jewelry in the home.
When the woman believed the men had gone, she ran to a neighbor’s house still partially tied up.
“Very lucky she wasn’t hurt worse,” he said. “It’s just still real appalling that she was hurt at all.”
“It just… makes you mad,” said Jack Montgomery, a neighbor.
The 85-year old was shocked to hear what happened. He plans to tell his wife to be careful, especially when home alone.
“To think that somebody would take advantage of an older person or any person, but especially an older lady that has no way to protect herself,” said Montgomery.
Police say the woman has since been treated for her injuries and released from the hospital..
If you have any information about what happened, contact Medford Police.
