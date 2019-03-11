$77 million cocaine bust in New York

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – A drug bust at the Port of New York and New Jersey last month yielded nearly $80 million worth of cocaine.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it worked with the local police, the DEA, and a number of other groups for this bust.
Together, officials say they found over 3,000 pounds of cocaine packed into sixty packages.
The cocaine was found inside of a shipping container but there is no information as to where the container came from.
This was the second-largest cocaine bust ever at the port of New York and New Jersey.