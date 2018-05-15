Texas Roadhouse delivers carbs to cops

Medford, Ore.- In honor of National Police Week, a local restaurant is honoring the men and women in blue that risk their lives everyday.
Texas Roadhouse in Medford is giving away hundreds of dozens of their buttery rolls to law enforcement agencies in Jackson County.
Employee, Juneen Powers says its the least she can do
“It makes me happy to be able to give something to someone else, especially when they are happy to receive it,” she said. “I think they are just happy that someone remembered them.”
The restaurant says they bake the rolls that day. They say they will be handing out rolls the rest of the week to officers.
NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.
Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.
During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.
When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.