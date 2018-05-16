Report: disgraced Parkland school officer gets $8k+ in pension

PARKLAND, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) – The former Florida school resource officer who was criticized for his response to the February 14th Parkland school massacre is getting what some see as a substantial pension.
Scot Peterson’s state pension is more than $8,700 a month. That’s according to a spokeswoman with the Florida Department of Management Services.
Peterson resigned after coming under fire for what some described as inaction when bullets began to fly at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
17 people were killed in the shooting.
Through his attorney, Peterson later said he thought the shots were coming from outside the school and he responded in accordance with his training.
The state and county investigations into the police response to the shooting remain ongoing.