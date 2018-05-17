Merlin ranks among top 20 in U.S. for river rafting

Merlin, Ore. – Merlin has been recognized by the world’s largest travel website, Tripadvisor named it one of the top places to go white water rafting in the country.
Orange Torpedo Trips has been around since the sixties and has been top rated on Tripadvisor for three years in a row.
“Maybe you wouldn’t think of Merlin to start with, but within 20 minutes down the road you’re in one of America’s great back country spots,” Director of Operations, Scott deBo said. “I don’t think that many people know about it, it’s a bit of a hidden treasure.”
That hidden treasure is the Rogue River where visitors and locals alike can raft from April to October.
Orange Torpedo has been running for 49 of those seasons, opening their doors in 1969.
Senior head guide, Mike Slagle has been with the company for all but two of those seasons. He says people come from all over to get a taste of the Rogue.
“It’s within a day’s drive of a lot of people,” he said. “When we first started most of our people came from the bay area, so anywhere from the bay area to Seattle is just a day’s drive.”
Also on the list is Flagstaff, Arizona, Ocoee, Tennessee, and Gardnier, Montana.
A local restaurant said river rafting season is helpful to the whole town, it brings more people in who stop to eat, shop, and stay.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.