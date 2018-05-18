Teen girl shoots Oregon “sugar daddy” she met online

PORTLAND, Ore. – Some neighbors in Washington County are relieved that a suspect is in custody after shooting a man in his home last Friday.
“People always say you they don’t think it would happen in your neighborhood and then it does,” neighbor Shanan Gardiner said. “Certain choices were made that invited this into the neighborhood and that is the part I think people are most frustrated with now.”
That’s because officials say the 56-year-old victim was shot after inviting a 15-year-old girl into his home. The victim, who is married told police, he met the girl on the dating website “seeking arrangements” that markets itself as a place for “sugar babies and sugar daddies.” According to court documents, he didn’t know she was a minor and give her $260 before police say she shot him in the stomach and escaped.
“As details continue to come out we have these text threads exploding on our phones with all the details,” Gardiner said. “I think the biggest shocker was the age being so young.”
Hours later, detectives say the girl crossed state lines to Washington, where she is accused of helping rob and assault a 19-year-old man in Camas Saturday morning.
Jeff Talbot with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office explained, “The suspect was known to the victim in the Camas incident. And all that corroborating evidence, as well as the suspect description matching, led us to our 15-year-old suspect.”
The teen was arrested Wednesday when the car she was in—linked to both crimes—was spotted in Vancouver.
Talbot said, “We are just happy that this person who made some really bad decisions in a 24-hour period is off the street.”
Another teenage girl and three men in total have been arrested in connection with the Camas robbery and assault. Authorities say the victims and suspects knew each other from social media.
The girl involved in both incidents is being held in Clark County. She is facing multiple charges including robbery and assault.