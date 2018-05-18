Could CBD be the pot product your pet needs?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – More and more pet owners are turning to CBD as a cure-all for their furry friends.
CBD is a marijuana oil, extracted and isolated with none of the psychoactive side effects of THC products.
CBD was a popular item at the Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash, where dog owners like Meg Wolfe gathered information on pet-specific CBD products.
Wolfe says her vet had recommended the need for palliative care and even hospice for her 14-year-old dachshund before CBD changed everything.
“She’s almost like a puppy again. She’s playing, the limp’s gone, she’s eating better, she’s like a completely different dog,” said Wolfe.
