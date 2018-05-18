Potential gas tax in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — Getting gas in Grants Pass may soon start costing you more. Grants Pass City Council is considering a gas tax initiative.
The proposed gas tax would either be one, two, or three cents per gallon, depending on what the city decides. The money collected would go toward street preservation and maintenance needs.
“A 3-cent per gallon gas tax would bring in around $1.5 million dollars for transportation infrastructure, which would provide council the opportunity reduce or eliminate our current transportation utility fee,” said Aaron Cubic, Grants Pass City Manager.
The city said current street fund revenues are not enough to cover costs. The tax will be discussed at a study session next week.
NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.