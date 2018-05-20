Fatal motorcycle crash near EP, two dead

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a report Saturday night of a two vehicle crash on Highway 234 near Eagle Point.
Once troopers and emergency personnel arrived, they found a head-on collision between a black Harley Davidson and a silver Ford Mustang.
Reports from the investigation revealed that the motorcyclist and it’s passenger were heading eastbound when the Ford Mustang collided with them. Both passengers of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries and officials pronounced them deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Mustang is described as a juvenile and had two other young occupants in the car during the crash. None of the juveniles received any injuries.
OSP says the driver of the Mustang was arrested for DUII.
Next of kin are still being contacted. This is an ongoing investigation and more information is expected to be released soon.
*Earlier stories reported there were four juvenile occupants. There were only three including the driver.
