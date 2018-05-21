Teenager faces charges in fatal motorcycle crash

MEDFORD, Ore.– A fatal crash Saturday night near Eagle Point claimed the lives of a motorcyclist and his passenger after a silver Ford Mustang collided with them head-on on Highway 234.
Oregon State Police say a teenager was driving drunk when he struck the motorcycle. On Monday, that teenager made his first appearance in court where he is being charged as an adult.
17-year-old Zachry Adam Kindred appeared in a Jackson County court via video conferencing from juvenile services across the street. He spoke very little as the judge addressed the serious charges he’s facing.
Two counts of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of DUII.
Calling Kindred’s act unlawful and reckless, the judge read aloud the names of both victims in the accident. 60-year-old Daniel Foster and 54-year-old Catherine Hock – both residents of Trail.
Kindred continued to watch and listen as the judge explained each count’s punishment. A maximum of 10 years for each count of manslaughter and $250,000 in bail.
As he looked at the camera, Kindred continued to remain quiet, only speaking when asked a question.
OSP says when troopers arrived on scene with emergency personnel both Foster and Hock were already dead. Two other teens were in the car with Kindred while he was driving but none were injured according to troopers.
So far no charges have been brought against the other two teens. OSP wants everyone to be cautious while driving with graduations coming up. It wants to remind drivers, especially young ones, to obey the law and know the consequences of when someone gets behind the wheel intoxicated.
“He’s going to have to live with the fact that he killed two people,” said Capt. Tim Fox, OSP. “I don’t think that’s going to be easy for anyone to live with. So we ask that people be very cautious, know your surroundings and don’t get behind the wheel of a car.”
The names of the other two juveniles with Kindred have not been released.
Kindred’s next court hearing will be on May 29, 4 p.m. His bail is set at $500,000.
NBC5 News chose to release the name of the teenager due to him being tried as an adult.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.