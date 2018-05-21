Community mourns the loss of three EPHS seniors

EAGLE POINT, Ore. –The community of Eagle Point is mourning the loss of three high school seniors who were killed in a car crash on Saturday. Oregon State Police said Luciana Tellez, Giselle Montano, and Esmeralda Nava were driving South on Interstate-5 by Rice Hill when their car was hit head-on by a wrong way driver.
“When I would walk in there, you’d always see these three together, and you’d always hear laughter and kindness and fun,” District Superintendent Cynda Rickert said. “These young women were three very close friends, they were joyful young people.”
The seniors were involved in a car crash on I-5 Saturday nigh near Rice Hill. Oregon state police said a red Acura, driving against traffic, collided head-on with the students’ car. Police said both vehicles burst into flames. No one involved made it out alive.
“I would like to send our deepest condolences to the families of these three beautiful young women,” Rickert said.
Counselors have been on hand, and a vigil is set up outside the district office.
“One minute, somebody’s sharing a funny story about one of the girls and having great memories, and laughter,” Rickert said. “And the next moment, a lot of tears, and breaking down of the reality of what’s happening.”
With just over a week before graduation, they won’t be able to walk across the stage for their diploma.
But Rickert says they will still be part of the ceremony.
“We are going to honor these three young women, they are part of this graduating class, and we are going to have the best graduation that we have ever had to honor them and remember them,” Rickert said.
An account has been set up at Rogue Credit Union. The money collected will be split evenly between their families. People can donate at any Rogue Credit Union branch under the name “Eagle Point Girls Memorial Fund.”
