Potential gas tax in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass leaders are moving forward with plans to add a gas tax in the city. Fueling up in the city of Grants Pass could cost you one to three cents more at the gas station in the near future but the move could save you on your tax bill.
“If everybody pays then its better if just property owners pay” says Janet Hursh.
The city of Grants Pass says 24 cities in Oregon have a gas tax. In Southern Oregon that includes Phoenix and Brookings. Councilors met monday in a work study session to discuss the plan but before anything’s official, the city would need voter approval.
“Right now were thinking of trying to get it in for the November ballot, which means by the middle of August we have to have the decision made and the text of the ballot finalized and so forth” says City Councilor Roy Lindsey.
The money would go towards street preservation and maintenance needs. The city says a 2-cent per gallon gas tax would bring in over $989,000 for transportation infrastructure a year. That would be enough to eliminate the transportation utility fee that residents see on their bills.