No damage to Medford bridge after weekend fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford public works crews were out assessing a city bridge today after a fire burned underneath it this weekend.
Medford Fire – Rescue got a call of a grass fire underneath the 8th Street bridge Saturday evening.
When firefighters got there, they found a campsite set up under the bridge was in flames and putting off thick black smoke.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Medford Public Works were able to inspect the bridge and the utility piping underneath it. They tell us nothing appears to be damaged.