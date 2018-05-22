Home
Man confesses to spying on Beaverton woman

Man confesses to spying on Beaverton woman

Crime News Regional Top Stories

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KGW) – A Beaverton, Oregon man is facing invasion of privacy and burglary charges after a May crime spree.

“Just talking about it honestly makes my stomach turn,” says Amanda McMenamin.

Diego Lopez-Herrea is accused of watching McMenamin through the window of her home. He even came back to her house weeks later to confess.

“He said that he’s tried opening my bedroom window multiple times,” says McMenamin. “He said he’s been watching me sleep for months.”

McMenamin says she did not believe Lopez-Herrea at first, but that changed quickly.

“He went and pointed right at my bedroom window,” she says. “Told me how I slept and where I slept and what I wore to bed.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2s5f7vY

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics