78th annual Cranberry Festival happening in Bandon this weekend

BANDON, Ore. – On the coast, Bandon’s annual Cranberry Festival is in full swing.

Festival-goers can celebrate all things cranberry during the 78th annual Cranberry Festival.

The Cranberry Kitchen Cooking Contest and Blessing of the Harvest took place Friday morning. With the Old Town Marketplace farmer’s market also opening up Friday.

Then Friday night hosts the Cranberry Bowl football game, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, attendees can watch the Cranberry Queen Coronation, the parade, shop at the festival market, and so much more.

“It’s important to get people into Old Town and get people into Bandon to know that what we have and what we offer,” said Cranberry Festival Director, Jami Gallagher. “And at the very end of the season it’s just one more nice push for all those businesses to get people in their doors and an opportunity to see what the business can provide.”

The schedule for all the fun can be found on the City of Bandon’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.