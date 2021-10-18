79% of Medford School District staff received COVID-19 vaccines

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District is releasing its vaccination numbers and the amount of staff its expected to lose by the Monday deadline to get vaccinated.
MSD says about 79% of its staff, just under 1,200 people are fully vaccinated or are in the process of doing so.
283 district employees have an exemption, 30 have failed to respond, and seven are in the process of resubmitting documents.
Four employees indicated they wouldn’t comply with the vaccine mandate. That’s about 0.2% of the district’s staff.