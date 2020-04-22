7th day of no new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus in the county Wednesday morning.
This is the 7th day in a row the county is reporting no new cases.
Statewide the Oregon Health Authority is reporting 2,002 cases. There are currently 78 deaths reported in the state.
OHA and Jackson County started assessing the recovery of COVID-19 cases. Of the 48 cases in the county, 33 have recovered and 15 continue to be monitored.
You can find more information about COVID-19 in Jackson County here: https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19/COVID-19-News/jackson-county-daily-situational-update