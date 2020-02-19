$8.2 million Ashland bond heads to May ballot

ASHLAND, Ore. — Several projects are moving forward to the voters this May.
In Ashland, some are in the form of a multi-million dollar bond.
Ashland City Councilors removed some projects from the bond proposal on Tuesday night to make it a little cheaper.
In the end, voters will decide if they wish to support an $8.2 million dollar, 20-year-bond.
The original proposal was for $10-million.
The money would go toward a new city hall, rehabilitating the community center, and pioneer hall.
If passed, property owners would pay nearly 21 cents per $1,000 assessed value.
For a home valued at $300,000, that comes out to about 63 dollars extra a year.
