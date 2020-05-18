$8.5 million allocated to help struggling Oregon families

SALEM, Ore. – Over $8 million is being provided by the Oregonians who need help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Oregon Housing and Community Services, the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left many Oregonians without the money to pay rent, buy food or make utility payments.
“Through no fault of their own, many Oregonian families are facing an abrupt loss of income and find themselves unable to pay their rent during this pandemic,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Through Oregon Housing and Community Services, we can deliver immediate rent relief so that more families can stay housed as we work to build a safe and strong Oregon.”
For Oregon families who are struggling to make it through, Oregon Housing and Community Services is allocating $8.5 million in relief funds based on a Community Action Agencies (CAAs) formula. The money is provided by the federal CARES Act.
The following agencies will begin taking applications in the following days:
|ACCESS, Inc.
(541) 779-6691
$459,585
|Lane County Human Services Commission (LCHHS)
(541) 682-3798
$929,025
|Community Action (CAO)
(503) 648-6646
$764,957
|Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC)
(541) 298-5131
$140,357
|Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO)
(800) 752-1139
$186,271
| Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA)
(503) 585-6232
$771,012
|Community Action Team, Inc. (CAT)
(503) 397-3511
$299,610
|Multnomah County Department of Human Services
(503) 988-7453
$1,639,002
|Community Connection of Northeast Oregon (CCNO)
(541) 963-3186
$162,250.00
|Neighborhood Impact (NIMPACT)
(541) 548-2380
$438,696
|Clackamas County Social Services Department (CCSSD)
(503) 655-8640
$457,097
|Oregon Human Development Corporation (OHDC)
(855) 215-6158
$455,813
|Community in Action (CINA)
(541) 889-1060
$96,070
|Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA)
(541) 435-7080
$233,165
|Community Service Consortium (CSC)
(541) 752-1010
$583,383
|United Community Action Network (UCAN)
(541) 672-5392
$489,779
|Klamath/Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS)
(541) 882-3500
$196,738
|Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP)
(503) 472-0457
$197,192