$8.5 million allocated to help struggling Oregon families

SALEM, Ore. – Over $8 million is being provided by the Oregonians who need help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Oregon Housing and Community Services, the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left many Oregonians without the money to pay rent, buy food or make utility payments.

“Through no fault of their own, many Oregonian families are facing an abrupt loss of income and find themselves unable to pay their rent during this pandemic,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Through Oregon Housing and Community Services, we can deliver immediate rent relief so that more families can stay housed as we work to build a safe and strong Oregon.”

For Oregon families who are struggling to make it through, Oregon Housing and Community Services is allocating $8.5 million in relief funds based on a Community Action Agencies (CAAs) formula. The money is provided by the federal CARES Act.

The following agencies will begin taking applications in the following days:

ACCESS, Inc.

(541) 779-6691

$459,585

 Lane County Human Services Commission (LCHHS)

(541) 682-3798

$929,025
Community Action (CAO)

(503) 648-6646

$764,957

 Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC)

(541) 298-5131

$140,357
Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO)

(800) 752-1139

$186,271

  Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA)

(503) 585-6232

$771,012
Community Action Team, Inc. (CAT)

(503) 397-3511

$299,610

 Multnomah County Department of Human Services

(503) 988-7453

$1,639,002
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon (CCNO)

(541) 963-3186

$162,250.00

 Neighborhood Impact (NIMPACT)

(541) 548-2380

$438,696
Clackamas County Social Services Department (CCSSD)

(503) 655-8640

$457,097

 Oregon Human Development Corporation (OHDC)

(855) 215-6158

$455,813
Community in Action (CINA)

(541) 889-1060

$96,070

 Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA)

(541) 435-7080

$233,165
Community Service Consortium (CSC)

(541) 752-1010

$583,383

 United Community Action Network (UCAN)

(541) 672-5392

$489,779
Klamath/Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS)

(541) 882-3500

$196,738

 Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP)

(503) 472-0457

$197,192

