Home
8 arrested during holiday DUII patrols in Jackson County

8 arrested during holiday DUII patrols in Jackson County

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for drunk drivers this holiday season.

On Saturday, the department says it teamed up with several local law enforcement agencies to detect drug and alcohol impaired drivers.

The agencies included the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Eagle Point Police Department and Phoenix Police Department.

Fifteen officers were looking for impaired drivers during the 6-hour operation, according to Medford Police.

The agency says it made 8 arrests for Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII).

MPD says it will continue their efforts to look for impaired drivers, especially as we approach the New Year.

As a reminder, the agency says to drive sober, don’t be distracted, and watch the road.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »