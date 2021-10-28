80% of adult Oregonians have received a COVID-19 vaccine, OHA says

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon has hit a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 80% of Oregonians 18 and older have had at least one dose of their vaccination series against COVID-19. That means 2,681,267 people in Oregon are now more protected against the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC’s number is slightly higher than the number and percentage reflected on the state’s coronavirus dashboard because of vaccinations delivered through federal installations and facilities.
Overall, the state has delivered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 68% of all residents 12 and older, making it 20th in the nation for residents who have received at least one shot, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
“Reaching 80 percent is an important milestone because it loosens COVID-19’s grip on our state. Vaccines work and we know they save lives. We strongly encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so at their earliest opportunity. Getting vaccinated is – quite simply – our state’s best way out of this pandemic,” said Rachael Banks, OHA’s Public Health Director.
“We are working with leaders in communities of color and faith communities to redress the lack of fair access to vaccines,” Banks added. “We are committed to making sure our health care system and our vaccination efforts do a better job at eliminating long-held health injustices. We also are working with organizers to incorporate child-friendly services wherever possible, knowing that very soon children ages 5-11 will be authorized to receive the vaccine as well.”