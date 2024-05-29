$80K AllCare Health grant put to use for Recovery Café Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A recovery planning and support group in Medford received more than $80,000 thanks to grant from AllCare Health.

Reclaiming Lives’ Recovery Café and El Camino Seguro operate out of a space on main street in Medford.

The organization focuses on providing hope and stability to those struggling with addiction and behavioral health challenges.

The group holds weekly support groups and recovery circles as well as daily discussions of varying topics.

With the money from the grant the non-profit was able to remodel its space, allowing for twice as many to join in on dinners and activities as before.

“It’s really amazing to see what it was compared to what it is,” said executive director and founder Stephanie Mendenhall.

Everything we do we’re trying to reach that higher level of, ‘hey, this is a space where you can come and grow as a person and we really value you.’ And so having a really nice space that shows that people are valued is important to the work that we do.

AllCare Health says it takes pride in supporting the non-profit and its public goal of promoting healing and growth in a supportive community environment.

