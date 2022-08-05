87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire, initial assessment says

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The McKinney Fire destroyed over 80 homes, an initial assessment indicates.

The damage report, which is over halfway complete, shows that 247 structures have been inspected. In total, 132 structures were destroyed, this number includes 87 homes.

An interactive structure status map is available at the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services webpage: https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/emergencyservices

Recovery resources for those impacted by the McKinney Fire can be accessed at: https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/…/mckinney-fire-recovery

The growth of the fire has slowed since it started on July 29. It covers approximately 59,636 acres and is 10% contained.