9-1-1 outages reported in Josephine, Douglas Counties

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Telephone outages are reportedly affecting customers in Douglas and Josephine Counties.
Just after 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Lumen Technologies notified deputies about a telecommunications fiber line cut. The service disruption impacted people in Camas Valley, Tenmile, Winston, Green, Myrtle Creek, Days Creek, Tiller, and Milo. The disruption made it impossible for some people to call 9-1-1 via landline.
At about 2:40 p.m., the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety sent out a similar notification with an outage impacting Ziply customers in the Illinois Valley and Wolf Creek areas.
There is no estimation as to when service will be restored.