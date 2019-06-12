9-11 remains recently identified

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – The remains of another 9-11 World Trade Center victim have been identified.
The remains were recovered in 2013 and were identified through DNA testing.
The man’s name was being withheld, but he is the 1,643rd victim identified of the 2,753 people reported missing. About 40% of the attack’s victims remain unidentified.
The medical examiner’s office said this was the first new identification of a victim since July of 2018.