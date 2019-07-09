9-11 victim compensation act extension headed to House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A vote on a bill to extend a compensation program for 9-11 victims is set for Friday in the House of Representatives with word also coming of a new name for the funding bill. Now it will be the “Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.”
The bill was named in part for Luis Alvarez, who spent some of his last days lobbying lawmakers on Capitol Hill to fund the program permanently.
Alvarez died in late June from cancer linked to his time spent at Ground Zero.