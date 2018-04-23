9 dead, 16 others injured after van plows through pedestrians in Toronto

TORONTO – Nine people were killed and numerous others injured after a van plowed over a sidewalk in Toronto Monday afternoon.
The driver, who was taken into custody, was not immediately identified by authorities.
“We do not know the cause or reason for the collision but we can confirm the van has been located and the driver is in custody,” a Toronto police spokeswoman told NBC News.
Eyewitness Diego DeMatos said the driver was swerving back and forth between the road and the sidewalk. “I saw where the van hit two people and then kept going,” he explained.
NBC News reports 16 people were injured.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said of the incident, “Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We are going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours.”
Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said it’s too early to say if the van hitting pedestrians is a deliberate act of terror, NBC News reported.
