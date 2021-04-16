9 dead after Indianapolis FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR/NBC) – Thursday night’s mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis has left nine people dead and others injured.
Shortly after the shooting, authorities set up a reunification center at a nearby hotel. That’s where workers went to be reunited with family and friends.
Police chaplains are also available at the hotel to assist families and offer support.
One worker said, “I can’t believe it you know. I’m going to work to make some money and i don’t know why they bring guns to work. Why would there be an argument so bad that it leads to a shooting?”
Some workers and family members say getting in touch with loved ones was difficult since there is a FedEx policy against workers carrying phones during their shift.