9-year-old California girl electrocuted in swimming pool

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KCRA) – Tragedy hit in Northern Californian after a 9-year-old dies swimming in the family pool.
Authorities say 9-year-old Mackenzie Kinley was swimming in a backyard pool when she was electrocuted.
Investigators say the accident was caused by a wire attached to one of the underwater pool lights under repair.
Friends and family describe Mackenzie as an outgoing student who liked cheerleading and soccer.
Family friend Janie Perduta said, “I just fell to my knees. It would have been just as bad as if it had been more on granddaughter.”
