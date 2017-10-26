9-year-old hiker conquers triple crown

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KUSA) – A 9-year-old boy in Colorado has become the youngest person ever to complete The Triple Crown of Hiking.
Christian Geiger, also known as Buddy Backpacker, has hiked the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, and the Continental Divide trail with his family.
Christian said he is really proud of himself, and that he has had a lot of fun since he started these hikes. His first long hike was the Appalachian Trail, when he was just five years old.
“I could fit under fallen trees, so it was very helpful,” Christian said.
If hiking 2,184 miles with a 5-year-old sounds like a nightmare, his family promised it was not.
“He is incredibly resilient. Just all around. Every morning he wakes up rejuvenated for the day, but also really positive with a smile on,” his mom, Andrea Rego said.
He was six when he completed the 2,654 mile Pacific Crest Trail.
The last hike on their list to complete was the 3,100 mile Continental Divide Trail, which runs through his home state of Colorado. The family was not able to thru hike it, because of snow, so they completed it over the course of two summers.
