911 dispatcher recounts Jayme Closs call

SUPERIOR, Wisc. (KARE) – A 911 operator is speaking out about answering the call reporting the discovery of missing Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs.
Amy Pullen got the call last week when she was working her first day shift at the Douglas County 911 center. It was Kristin Kasinskas, reporting that her neighbor, Jeanne Nutter, had found a girl that they believed to be Jayme Closs.
Pullen says she stayed on the line for 30 minutes, working to keep everyone calm while she dispatched rescuers to the scene.
“I wish I could have just gone through that phone myself and just sat with her, protect her,” said Pullen. “It’s unfathomable thinking of a 13-year-old going through something like that. It just breaks my heart.”
Closs was found 88 days after escaping her alleged captor, 21-year-old Jake Patterson, who police say gunned down her parents back in October.
Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one degree of kidnapping.
Read more: https://kare11.tv/2TRobRC