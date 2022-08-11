95 cases of monkeypox reported in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – As monkeypox continues to spread around the United States, the Oregon Health Authority is now providing an update on the virus statewide.

The OHA said although monkeypox is a serious public health concern, it’s not another COVID-19.

It doesn’t spread as easily between people, therefore is not as easy to catch as COVID.

There are currently 95 cases of monkeypox in Oregon. 92 are men and 3 are women with no deaths.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger is the state epidemiologist for the OHS. He said, “The number of cases amongst individuals who have close intimate contact to someone with monkeypox is increasing, but we are not seeing nor do we anticipate the same rapid spread of the virus that we experienced with COVID-19.”

The OHA recommends looking for symptoms like rashes or sores and talking to a healthcare provider.