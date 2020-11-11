98-year-old Oregon veteran honored

Jim Winebrennner turned 98 last Thursday. He was surprised with a birthday celebration featuring Newport Police, Fire Department, and a member of the Oregon State Police.
Mr. Winebrenner is a veteran of World War II, having served as a waist gunner in the U.S. Army Air Corps defending aircraft against the enemy.
Several years ago, Winebrenner participated in an Honor Flight, an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials, meet with comrades, honor those lost, and share stories.
Police presented Winebrenner with a t-shirt and featured him on their Facebook page for Vereans Day.