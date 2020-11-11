Home
98-year-old Oregon veteran honored

98-year-old Oregon veteran honored

News Regional Top Stories Video

NEWPORT, Ore. — First responders had a special surprise to honor a veteran in Newport, Oregon.

Jim Winebrennner turned 98 last Thursday. He was surprised with a birthday celebration featuring Newport Police, Fire Department, and a member of the Oregon State Police.

Mr. Winebrenner is a veteran of World War II, having served as a waist gunner in the U.S. Army Air Corps defending aircraft against the enemy.

Several years ago, Winebrenner participated in an Honor Flight, an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials, meet with comrades, honor those lost, and share stories.

Police presented Winebrenner with a t-shirt and featured him on their Facebook page for Vereans Day.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »