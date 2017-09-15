Home
98th Excellence in Business Awards

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley’s business community came together Thursday evening to recognize some local residents and their contributions to the community.

The Chamber of Medford and Jackson County’s Excellence in Business awards recognizes those that have made a significant difference to the local community.

Medford School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Brian Shumate, gave awards for the best elementary, middle, high school teachers, and best support staff.

“It’s not about us, it’s about all the remarkable business people who do cool stuff all year long, and we get to hang out with them for an evening,” lauded Chamber President, Brad Hicks.

Many different community members were also recognized and given awards for their contributions, but the most coveted award — the First Citizen award — went to Mike Mahar, president of Mahar Homes.

This is the 98th year for the awards.

Support Staff of the Year:  Patricia Soltz | McLoughlin Middle School

Elementary Teacher of the Year: Kelly Dempsey | Abraham Lincoln Elementary

Middle School Teacher of the Year: Loni Strong | Hedrick Middle School

High School Teacher of the Year: Robert Black | North Medford High School

Video Retailer of the Year: Crater Chain Saw | Dena DeAscentis – Vice President

Spirit of Enterprise Award: Jackson County | Administrator Danny Jordan

Outstanding Corporate Citizen, For Profit: Knife River Materials | Joel Frasieur, Director of Finance and Administration

Outstanding Corporate Citizen, Non-Profit: Dogs for the Deaf | Blake Matray, CEO

Business Excellence Award – Large: Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians – 7 Feathers Casino Resort | Michael Rondeau, Executive Administrative Officer

Business Excellence Award – Medium: Banner Bank | John Miller, Branch Manager, Banner Bank

Business Excellence Award – Small : Bennett-Preszler Wealth Management, Advisors with D.A. Davidson & Company | Curt Bennett, Senior Vice President-Financial Advisor & David Preszler CFP, Senior Vice President-Financial Advisor

Community Spirit Award: Bi-Mart | Don, Leber, Vice President of Marketing & Advertising

Special Service Award: Lindsay Berryman | Former Medford Mayor

New Member of the Year: Mike Whitfield | Veterans Outreach Specialist, Rogue Valley Veterans & Community Outreach

Rising Star Award: Adam R. Reed | Associate Financial Advisor, Reed Wealth Management, Advisors with D.A. Davidson & Co.

Special Recognition Award: DANCIN Vineyards | Dan and Cindy Marca

Member of the Year: Jessica Gomez | Founder, Rogue Valley Microdevices

First Citizen: Mike Mahar | President of Mahar Homes, Inc.

