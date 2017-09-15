MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley’s business community came together Thursday evening to recognize some local residents and their contributions to the community.
The Chamber of Medford and Jackson County’s Excellence in Business awards recognizes those that have made a significant difference to the local community.
Medford School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Brian Shumate, gave awards for the best elementary, middle, high school teachers, and best support staff.
“It’s not about us, it’s about all the remarkable business people who do cool stuff all year long, and we get to hang out with them for an evening,” lauded Chamber President, Brad Hicks.
Many different community members were also recognized and given awards for their contributions, but the most coveted award — the First Citizen award — went to Mike Mahar, president of Mahar Homes.
This is the 98th year for the awards.
98th Excellence in Business Awards
Support Staff of the Year: Patricia Soltz | McLoughlin Middle School
Elementary Teacher of the Year: Kelly Dempsey | Abraham Lincoln Elementary
Middle School Teacher of the Year: Loni Strong | Hedrick Middle School
High School Teacher of the Year: Robert Black | North Medford High School
Video Retailer of the Year: Crater Chain Saw | Dena DeAscentis – Vice President
Spirit of Enterprise Award: Jackson County | Administrator Danny Jordan
Outstanding Corporate Citizen, For Profit: Knife River Materials | Joel Frasieur, Director of Finance and Administration
Outstanding Corporate Citizen, Non-Profit: Dogs for the Deaf | Blake Matray, CEO
Business Excellence Award – Large: Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians – 7 Feathers Casino Resort | Michael Rondeau, Executive Administrative Officer
Business Excellence Award – Medium: Banner Bank | John Miller, Branch Manager, Banner Bank
Business Excellence Award – Small : Bennett-Preszler Wealth Management, Advisors with D.A. Davidson & Company | Curt Bennett, Senior Vice President-Financial Advisor & David Preszler CFP, Senior Vice President-Financial Advisor
Community Spirit Award: Bi-Mart | Don, Leber, Vice President of Marketing & Advertising
Special Service Award: Lindsay Berryman | Former Medford Mayor
New Member of the Year: Mike Whitfield | Veterans Outreach Specialist, Rogue Valley Veterans & Community Outreach
Rising Star Award: Adam R. Reed | Associate Financial Advisor, Reed Wealth Management, Advisors with D.A. Davidson & Co.
Special Recognition Award: DANCIN Vineyards | Dan and Cindy Marca
Member of the Year: Jessica Gomez | Founder, Rogue Valley Microdevices
First Citizen: Mike Mahar | President of Mahar Homes, Inc.