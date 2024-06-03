9th Annual Graduation Sensation in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Last week, Klamath County High School graduates joined together for the Klamath Promise 9th Annual Graduation Sensation.

Over 700 graduates from both Klamath County School District and Klamath Falls City Schools paraded through downtown Klamath Falls to Veterans Memorial Park.

They were also joined by almost 800 kindergarteners, who are the class of 2036.

At Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Promise gave out 129 scholarships and gift cards worth over $45,000.

Big congratulations to all of the Klamath County grads.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.