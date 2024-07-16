A fire catches in grass and a structure not far from the Salt Creek Fire

EAGLE POINT, Ore.- A fire catches in grass and a structure on Salt Creek Road not far from the Salt Creek Fire.

Around 3:30 PM, ODF responded to 1/2-acre fire along with firefighters from Lake Creek Fire Department, Jackson County Fire District 3 and resources from the Salt Creek Fire.

Natalie Weber, Public Information Officer with the ODF Southwest Oregon District, says fire crews initiated a speedy direct attack and are now mopping up the grass fire and the structure fire.

Weber says with a staging area just up the road for the Salt Creek Fire, quick action was needed.

But what caused the fire and where it started is not known.

“Right now, we’re looking into the exact cause of the fire, whether it originated with the structure or outside in the wildland area. We’re already working on one fire in this area, we certainly don’t want to be working on another,” Weber said.

Weber says with winds blowing in the opposite direction, it’s not likely the fire was a spot fire from the Salt Creek Fire.

