A.G. Barr authorizes voting investigations before results are certified

Barr’s memo authorizes US attorneys to pursue what he called “substantial allegations” stemming from last week’s elections. It specifically refers to allegations of improprieties in voting and vote tabulation.
The memo comes before local and state officials have certified results. That’s a change in Justice Department policy.
In the past, the department advised prosecutors not to begin investigating until results are certified and any recounts or disputes are resolved.
In response to the memo, Richard Pilger, Director of the Election Crimes Branch of the DOG, has resigned.
Pilger said his resignation comes after having familiarized himself with the new policy and its ramifications.
A senior Justice Department official said neither President Trump nor anyone at the White House directed Barr to issue the memo.
Barr has come under fire by right-wing media for not supporting President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
The president has yet to offer evidence to support those claims.