A.G. Barr holds final planned press conference

Attorney General Barr held his last press conference of his tenure in the Trump administration Monday.
In Barr’s final planned briefing, he was asked about appointing a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Hunter Biden. He said, “I think to the extent there’s an investigation, I think that it’s being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department and, to this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave.”
Barr was also asked about appointing a special counsel to investigate the election. He said, “If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and it was appropriate I would do, I would name one, but I haven’t and I’m not going to.”
A.G. Barr resigned last week, effective Wednesday, after contradicting President Trump’s claims of massive ballot fraud in the presidential election.