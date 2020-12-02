A.G. Barr says there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Barr said the department did not see wide-scale fraud that would have changed the outcome of the presidential election.
His comments come at a time when President Donald Trump and his campaign continue to claim that the election was stolen.
Barr directed US attorneys across the country last month to pursue any “substantial allegations” of irregularities in voting before those votes were certified.
Both the FBI and US attorneys have been investigating complaints and information they have received with most of the claims of fraud being leveled against specific situations or individuals and not systemic fraud.
Without naming names, Barr seemed to reference former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell’s claims that election machines were being programmed to change election results but reported that their investigation found nothing to back those claims.
The Trump campaign legal team responded to Barr’s comments by claiming the Justice Department has not had a substantial investigation into their voter fraud complaints. They say that none of their witnesses have been interviewed, no voting machines have been audited, and the DOJ has not used their subpoena powers to get to the bottom of it. They plan to continue their case through the judicial system and state legislatures.