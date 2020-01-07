A majority of Americans support Measles vaccine, survey indicates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Last year, the country experienced the worst measles outbreak in over a quarter of a century. But new data shows that most Americans are supportive of the vaccine that could have prevented it.
Experts from the Pew Research Center surveyed over 3,600 adults, and 88% said the MMR vaccine’s benefits outweighed the risks. Nearly 70% considered its side effects to be either low or very low.
Also, over 80% supported the vaccine to be required in order for children to attend public schools. Only 16% felt that the decision should be left to the parents.
African-Americans, Hispanics, and parents with a child under the age of 18 were less likely to hold positive views about the vaccine.