YREKA, Ore. – A man is arrested in Yreka for starting a debris fire.

On Thursday, Cal Fire, the Yreka City Fire Department and Yreka Police responded to a debris fire near the Yreka Community Center.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Police arrested 67-year old, Daniel Stephen Whalen for causing the fire.

He has been transported to Siskiyou County Jail and charged with both a felony and a felony enhancement.

