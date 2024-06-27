A man is behind bars in connection to a fire in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A man is behind bars after multiple agencies responded to a fire in Central Point on Wednesday.

What started as a vegetation fire, spread to an abandoned house and a couple of vehicles on Table Rock Road, near the intersection with Vilas Road around noon.

Deputies arrested 68-year-old Andrew Joseph Ragsdale of Central Point for reckless burning, interfering with a firefighter, and unlawful possession of meth. Ragsdale is being held at the Jackson County jail.

“We believe it started as a grass fire around the structure it spread in a couple directions and it started to involve a few vehicles parked nearby and then it got into the house itself,” said Medford Fire Department Deputy Chief Will Clellane.

MFD Lieutenant James Kocina added, “11:57 is when the call came in and units were on scene at 12:03. Fire units and the Sheriffs office showed up at the same time.”

The fire burned a quarter of an acre of grass surrounding the house, before it was knocked down. Table rock road reopened after 4 p.m.

